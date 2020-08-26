Carbondale man arrested in connection to Sunday fire at Carbondale's Ivy Hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDLE — A Carbondale man has been arrested in connection to a structure fire Sunday.

In a news release sent Wednesday, authorities with the Carbondale Fire Department said 39-year-old Deandre Pugh was arrested Sunday after investigators learned Pugh allegedly set fire to his apartment at 708 W. Mill Street, also known as Ivy Hall.

Investigators allege he did this while others were in the building.

A news release sent Monday said firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:07 p.m. Sunday to reports of a fire at the apartment building. The release said crews made access to the third floor, where they located the fire in one of the apartments.

After gaining entrance, the news release said the fire was “knocked down” at 9:13 p.m. Fire crews searched the 19-unit apartment building for any occupants still inside, and there were no injuries reported.

Fire Department officials declined to comment on Pugh’s suspected motive and said they could not provide details beyond those provided in the news release.