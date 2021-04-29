Carbondale man arrested in connection with residential burglary

CARBONDALE — A 28-year-old man is in custody in connection with a Wednesday night burglary.

Carbondale officers responded at 8:40 p.m. to the 600 block of North Allyn in reference to a report of a residential burglary in progress, according to a news release.

During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Terry L. Jones, of Carbondale, and arrested him on charges of residential burglary and criminal trespass to property.

Jones was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

