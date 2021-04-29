 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carbondale man arrested in connection with residential burglary
0 comments
breaking urgent

Carbondale man arrested in connection with residential burglary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
arrest
Getty Images

CARBONDALE — A 28-year-old man is in custody in connection with a Wednesday night burglary. 

Carbondale officers responded at 8:40 p.m. to the 600 block of North Allyn in reference to a report of a residential burglary in progress, according to a news release.

During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Terry L. Jones, of Carbondale, and arrested him on charges of residential burglary and criminal trespass to property.  

Jones was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.  

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. 

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday morning expressed support for President Joe Biden's proposal to allow Americans to attend two years of community college for free. Biden was expected to announce the measure as part of a sweeping "family plan" during a nationally televised address Wednesday night. Pritzker was asked about the proposal during a news conference at Heartland Community College in Normal, where he was announcing the development of a new $7.5 million electric vehicle workforce training program.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin juror: After trial, verdict was easy part

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News