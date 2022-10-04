Carbondale man changed with murder in Monday shooting

David Edwards Jr., 29, of Carbondale was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 37 year-old John Pruitt of Chicago on Monday afternoon in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in Carbondale.

A media release from the Carbondale Police Department said Pruitt and Edwards knew each other and had an ongoing dispute.

Officers were called to the area near The Fields apartment complex at about 1:25 p.m. Monday afternoon after reports of gunshots being fired. A suspect reportedly fled on foot, causing authorities to put nearby schools on lockdown and recommend that area residents shelter in place.

Also arrested were Lawrence Abernathy, 27, of Carbondale and Anthony S. Spruille, 26, of Carterville, after a traffic stop in the area. Both men have been charged with obstruction of justice and were released on recognizance bonds.

Edwards is being held in the Jackson County Jail. The investigation, being conducted in cooperation with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Southern Illinois University Police Department, the Jackson County Coroner’s Office, the Jackson County Ambulance Service and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, remains open.