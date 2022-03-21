Carbondale man charged in connection with several violent crimes

CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man has been arrested in connection with alleged gun and drug-related crimes and on several warrants.

Deaundre Wimberly, 29, was located and arrested at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block West McDaniel Street, police said.

He was apprehended by both Carbondale police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Wimberly was arrested on warrants tied to several local investigations, police said.

The warrants included charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery, vehicular invasion and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Wimberly was also charged additional counts following the course of the arrest and investigation, police said.

He was recently charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed violence; manufacture/possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (500 – 2000 grams); and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Wimberly is incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation into these incidents is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121, Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

