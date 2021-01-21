Carbondale man convicted in 2019 shooting outside Tres Hombres gets 84 years in prison

MURPHYSBORO — Jody Pullen, the man convicted in 2019 of attempted first-degree murder in a shooting in downtown Carbondale that injured four, on Wednesday was sentenced to serve 84 years in state prison.

Pullen, 29, of Carbondale, was convicted in October of 2019 after an eight-day jury trial in which jurors saw evidence that Pullen, on the night of April 12, 2019, fired multiple shots from a vehicle in the alley between ABC Liquor and Tres Hombres, striking four people. A key piece of evidence was the state’s surveillance footage in the alley.

The footage showed Pullen firing out of the passenger-side window of a vehicle in the direction of Tres Hombres. He was firing in the direction of a black Ford Focus occupied by Traveal Sutton while Pullen was in a car with his fiancee and their son. In the process of shooting at Sutton, Pullen also struck customers in the Tres Hombres beer garden, which is across the alleyway from ABC Liquor.

Pullen was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.