Carbondale man convicted in 2019 shooting outside Tres Hombres gets 84 years in prison

MURPHYSBORO — Jody Pullen, the man convicted in 2019 of attempted first-degree murder in a shooting in downtown Carbondale that injured four, on Wednesday was sentenced to serve 84 years in state prison.
Pullen, 29, of Carbondale, was convicted in October of 2019 after an eight-day jury trial in which jurors saw evidence that Pullen, on the night of April 12, 2019, fired multiple shots from a vehicle in the alley between ABC Liquor and Tres Hombres, striking four people. A key piece of evidence was the state’s surveillance footage in the alley.
The footage showed Pullen firing out of the passenger-side window of a vehicle in the direction of Tres Hombres. He was firing in the direction of a black Ford Focus occupied by Traveal Sutton while Pullen was in a car with his fiancee and their son. In the process of shooting at Sutton, Pullen also struck customers in the Tres Hombres beer garden, which is across the alleyway from ABC Liquor.
Pullen was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
According to a Thursday news release from Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez, because the court found that all four victims Pullen shot sustained severe bodily injury, the court was required to sentence Pullen to consecutive terms for several of his crimes. For the attempted murder charge, Pullen was sentenced to 23 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, plus a mandatory 25-year firearm enhancement. For three of the counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, he was sentenced to 12 years on each count.
The court also sentenced Pullen to 12 years in state prison on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, which Pullen will serve concurrently with the other sentences imposed. The release said Pullen must serve at least 85% of the 84-year aggregate sentence under the Illinois Truth in Sentencing law.
The case was tried and won by Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark under the watch of former Jackson County State’s Attorney Mike Carr. Cervantez was elected to the position in November. He said in the Thursday news release that while the streets are safer with Pullen in prison, there’s a bigger problem to tackle.
Opinion | Ginger Golz: After Carbondale shooting, beyond policy change, there's something we need to talk about
“The sentence for Pullen is not necessarily a win for anyone unless we use it as a reason to implement programs to deter similar behavior,” Cervantez said. The release said Cervantez plans to work with law enforcement and community organizations in the upcoming weeks to discuss viable options for substantive programs that can be implemented in Jackson County to curb gun violence.
Interim Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno also looked at the bigger picture of Pullen’s sentencing. He said community cooperation was key to the conviction and he hopes to see more of this moving forward.
“I am thankful for the support the community provided in this investigation, and I look forward to developing more partnerships to prevent any future violence in our community," Reno said in the release.
“I am committed to providing the resources and support to make Carbondale a safe place to live and visit.”
The release also said Reno and Cervantez will speak more to the issue of gun violence as guests of a virtual Zoom event, called Visualizing a Better Community, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The event will be hosted by the Carbondale Public Library and is co-sponsored by Carbondale United and the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition. Those interested are asked to call 618-306-5885 for more information.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports