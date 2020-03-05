Carbondale man convicted of home invasion, weapons charge for holding 3 women at gunpoint

A Carbondale man was convicted by a Jackson County jury Thursday of three charges stemming from a July home invasion during which he threatened three women and five children with a gun.

According to a news release from Jackson County State's Attorney Mike Carr, Jaymond R.R. Palacio, 30, was found guilty of home invasion, a Class X felony, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony, and criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony, after a three-day jury trial.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carr said evidence at trial showed that Palacio on July 29 forced his way into an apartment on Grand Avenue in Carbondale where three women and five children were visiting and brandished a .40-caliber handgun. He was wearing a ski mask when he forced his way into the apartment after a man the women knew ran into through the apartment and exited out a window.

One of the residents stood between Palacio and the children and pleaded that he not hurt them. Before he left the apartment, he took his mask off, and the women recognized him. They later identified him in a mugshot.

Palacio's criminal record means he could face enhanced sentences. He'll be sentenced in about six weeks, Carr said.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0