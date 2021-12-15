 Skip to main content
Jackson County

Carbondale man crashes while leading cops on car chase

  Updated
  • 0

CARBONDALE — A man crashed a stolen car and then led police on a foot chase through Carbondale. 

Police responded at 2:31 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, where they saw a stolen vehicle allegedly occupied by Andrew Walker Jr., 23 of Carbondale, in the 900 block of West Main Street.

Upon police’s arrival, Walker drove the car over a curb and allegedly fled in the vehicle north on North Oakland Avenue, police said.

Walker crashed the vehicle near the intersection of North Oakland Avenue and West Willow Street, damaging property in the process, police said.

Man led police on car chase through Herrin, Carterville, Energy and Crainville

Walker then continued fleeing on foot, but was quickly apprehended by police. 

He was then taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was treated for minor injuries from the crash, police said. 

After being released, he was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Walker has been charged with one count of each possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude, and possession of controlled substances.

Walker had outstanding warrants from both Jackson and Union County, police said. 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.   

