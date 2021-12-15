Carbondale man crashes while leading cops on car chase

CARBONDALE — A man crashed a stolen car and then led police on a foot chase through Carbondale. Police responded at 2:31 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, where they saw a stolen vehicle allegedly occupied by Andrew Walker Jr., 23 of Carbondale, in the 900 block of West Main Street. Upon police’s arrival, Walker drove the car over a curb and allegedly fled in the vehicle north on North Oakland Avenue, police said. Walker crashed the vehicle near the intersection of North Oakland Avenue and West Willow Street, damaging property in the process, police said. Walker then continued fleeing on foot, but was quickly apprehended by police. He was then taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he was treated for minor injuries from the crash, police said.
After being released, he was taken to the Jackson County Jail. Walker has been charged with one count of each possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude, and possession of controlled substances. Walker had outstanding warrants from both Jackson and Union County, police said. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.
Photos: Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville destroyed by tornado, killing at least six people
An Edwardsville police SUV sits at the scene where crews are conducting search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
An aerial view shows damage to the Amazon facility located northeast of I-255 and I-270 near Edwardsville, IL on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2021. (Credit: Fox2/KTVI-TV)
Amazon trucks park on Interstate 255 as employees watch activity at the distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. that partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Delivery vehicles sit crushed or damaged from debris as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatlities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews move in heavy equipment for search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Lightning strikes over the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. after a first wave of storms partially collapsed the building after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds or a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Crews use an excavator to pull down pieces of a damaged roof during search and rescue operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
An Edwardsville police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the Amazon distribution center as crews move in equipment for search and rescue operations in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
A tow truck pulls a damaged car from the parking lot as search and rescue crews conduct operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Tow trucks remove damaged cars from the parking lot as search and rescue crews conduct operations at the Amazon distribution center in Eadwardsville, Ill., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Overnight severe storms caused the building to partially collapse with confirmed fatalities according to police. Photo by Daniel Shular,
The Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. At least six people died in the warehouse as recovery efforts continued through the weekend. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Lightning strikes over the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Il. after a first wave of storms partially collapsed the building after being hit a tornado on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Workers gather debris and move it into piles around damaged delivery vehicles at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Workers gather debris and move it into piles around damaged delivery vehicles at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Building debris from an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville landed in a pond near the collapsed portion of the building, as seen on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews work at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Workers sort debris while demolishing the damaged portion of an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people died when a tornado hit the building late Friday night causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
Crews work at an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. At least six people have died when a tornado late Friday night hit the building causing a partial collapse. Photo by Daniel Shular,
