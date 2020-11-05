Carbondale man facing several charges after home invasion, threatening police

A Carbondale man is facing several charges related to a home invasion early Thursday morning, police said.

Police said the man, Khilan T. Vaughn, 22, of Carbondale, also threatened police officers and was injured during his arrest.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday to the 500 block of East Willow Street in response to a report of a home invasion. Officers learned Vaughn fled east toward the 800 block of North Wall Street after he was discovered by the resident. When officers found Vaughn on Wall Street, he was armed with a broken tool handle and he used it to threaten the officers, according to the release.

Vaughn attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended, police said. Vaughn received a minor injury during the arrest, police said, and was treated at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and later released to Jackson County Jail custody. Police also learned he had entered a vacant residence.

Vaughn is facing charges of criminal trespass to residence, aggravated assault of a police officer, obstructing a peace officer and criminal trespass to real property. The investigation continues, police said.

