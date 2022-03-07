Carbondale man found guilty of 2019 shooting

JACKSON COUNTY – A Carbondale man has been found guilty following a 2019 shooting.

Antonio Watson, 40, was found guilty on Thursday of armed habitual criminal, which is a Class X felony, according to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s office.

Watson’s charge carries a potential sentence of between six and 30 years in prison, and he is not eligible to receive s sentence of probation or conditional discharge.

Watson’s charge arose from an Oct. 20, 2019 incident near the intersection of West Main and North Springer streets in Carbondale.

Watson used a handgun to pistol whip and then shoot victim Rafael Jordan, according to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez's office.

Jordan survived the shooting but later died in an unrelated automobile accident.

The only eyewitness to the shooting was Jordan.

However, Jackson County Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark secured a conviction at trial relating to Watson’s possession of the firearm.

He did this through the testimony of an 18-year-old woman who saw Watson in possession of the firearm but did not see the shooting.

Cervantez is proud to report that the witness cooperated with the investigation and prosecution despite receiving repeated threats relating to her testimony, according to the release.

Watson will remain in the custody of the Jackson County Jail without bond until his sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. July 14, 2022, in courtroom 2.

