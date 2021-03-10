 Skip to main content
Carbondale man gets 11-year sentence for 2018 Murphysboro burglary
Jackson County

A Carbondale man has been sentenced to prison following a guilty plea for a 2018 burglary.

Lukyan K. Traylor, 24, of Carbondale, was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years to be served with the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by two years of mandatory supervised release, according to a news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez. 

He was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

Because of his criminal history, Traylor was eligible for an extended term of between four and 30 years in prison, the release stated.

Traylor pleaded guilty May 22 to one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.

The release said the sentencing stemmed from an April 30, 2018, incident during which Traylor entered a residence on Suburban Drive in Murphysboro and stole from the home.

A fingerprint identified by the Illinois State Police Police Forensic Services Unit identified Traylor as a suspect, the release said.

The news release stated Traylor's 11-year sentence came after multiple agencies within the court system spent nearly a year working with Traylor to give him an opportunity to seek counseling and treatment and possibly avoid a prison sentence altogether.

However, Traylor repeatedly failed to complete the requirements of the Court ordered program, the release stated. 

The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

