Carbondale man gets 15 years in prison for aggravated battery of 3-year-old

A Carbondale man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the aggravated battery of a child, a class X felony.

Clayton Ellet, 26, has pleaded guilty the charge, according to the Jackson County State's Attorney. As part of the agreement, he must also serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, according to a news release.

Ellet's case stems from a November 29, 2019, incident in which the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was notified that a 3-year-old child had been admitted to the Carbondale Memorial Hospital with bruising to his body and a brain bleed.

The child had to undergo emergency surgery for the brain bleed prior to being transported to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, authorities said.

According to police, physicians determined the injuries were from non-accidental trauma. The child has since recovered.

Through the investigation, investigators learned Ellet was acting as the sole caregiver for the child when he delivered three blows directly to the top of the child’s head, causing the child to immediately begin "seizure-like activity."

Ellet was arrested on December 1, 2020, and has remained incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.