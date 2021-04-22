 Skip to main content
Carbondale man gets 24 years in prison for Plaza Liquor and Tobacco armed robbery
alert urgent

CARBONDALE — A man who robbed employees at gunpoint at Plaza Liquor and Tobacco three days after Christmas last year was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison. 

LaShawn F. Russell, 50, of Carbondale, had previously entered a plea of guilty to a Class X Felony offense of armed robbery.

As part of Thursday's sentencing, Russell must also served three years of mandatory supervised release, according to a news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez.  

On December 28, Russell walked into Plaza Liquor and Tobacco, 715 N. Giant City Road, in Carbondale, pointed a handgun at the employees, and demanded that they open the cash register, the release stated. 

The employees complied and Russell took approximately $960 from the cash register before exiting the store through the back door, according to the release. 

After Carbondale police officers responded to the scene, one officer and his K-9 partner, Deacon, tracked Russell to nearby Quality Inn and arrested him.

There, Russell was found to be in possession of the $960 cash he stole from Plaza Liquor and Tobacco and the .380 caliber handgun he used to commit the offense, the release stated. 

Although Russell denied to officers that he committed an armed robbery, the incident was captured on video surveillance, "confirming Russell’s guilt," according to Cervantez's office.

Cervantez said he gives great credit to the performance of the officer and his K9 partner, Deacon, for their quick response and pursuit of Russell.

