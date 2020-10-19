Carbondale man gets 72 years in state prison for 2017 shooting death of 19-year-old

MURPHYSBORO — A 26-year-old man who was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting of a 19-year-old in Carbondale was sentenced on Friday to 72 years in state prison.

Jarrell J. Pullen, 26, was found guilty in May of 2019 of two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the shooting death of JaVon Trott, 19, of Carbondale, following a three-day bench trial, according to previous reporting by The Southern.

Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr announced the sentencing in a Monday news release.

The shooting happened on March 9, 2017, outside of the Eurma Hayes Center in northeast Carbondale. Prosecution alleged during the trial that Pullen killed Trott because of his paranoid jealousy of his girlfriend, who was a minor at the time.

Pullen fled Carbondale after the incident, according to the news release, and he was later arrested in Turell, Arkansas, by the U.S. Marshal Service. He has been in custody since his arrest in April of 2017.