Carbondale man gets 72 years in state prison for 2017 shooting death of 19-year-old

MURPHYSBORO — A 26-year-old man who was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting of a 19-year-old in Carbondale was sentenced on Friday to 72 years in state prison.
Jarrell J. Pullen, 26, was found guilty in May of 2019 of two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the shooting death of JaVon Trott, 19, of Carbondale, following a three-day bench trial, according to previous reporting by The Southern.
Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr announced the sentencing in a Monday news release.
The shooting happened on March 9, 2017, outside of the Eurma Hayes Center in northeast Carbondale. Prosecution alleged during the trial that Pullen killed Trott because of his paranoid jealousy of his girlfriend, who was a minor at the time.
Pullen fled Carbondale after the incident, according to the news release, and he was later arrested in Turell, Arkansas, by the U.S. Marshal Service. He has been in custody since his arrest in April of 2017.
Pullen was sentenced on Friday to 35 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the charge of first-degree murder. Because a firearm was used and caused the death of the victim, an additional mandatory 25-year consecutive sentence was imposed, Carr said. Pullen was also sentenced to three years of mandatory supervised release to follow his prison sentence. He must serve 100% of his sentence, Carr said.
Pullen also was sentenced to an additional 12 years of consecutive prison time on one of the aggravated discharge of a firearm charge, to be followed by two years of mandatory supervised release to be served at 85%.
Pullen also was sentenced to serve four years each for three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, all Class 1 felonies, to run concurrent to the first-degree murder sentence.
The case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services. Carr was responsible for the prosecution.
