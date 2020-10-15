 Skip to main content
Carbondale man gets more than 17 years in prison for his role in 2019 shooting at The Fields
Jackson County

Carbondale man gets more than 17 years in prison for his role in 2019 shooting at The Fields

The Carbondale man convicted for his part in a 2019 shooting at The Fields apartments in Carbondale has been sentenced to more than 17 years in state prison.

A news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Mike Carr’s Office said Dennis A. Higgins, who was convicted earlier this year of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, has been sentenced to seven years in state prison on the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge and a 10.5 years in state prison on the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charge.

Carbondale man convicted of weapons charges in apartment complex shootout

According to the release, the charges against Higgins arose out of a July 16, 2019, shooting at The Fields apartment complex in Carbondale. Higgins was one of two men who engaged in a shootout on the property of The Fields just before midnight, the prosecutor said. Higgins and the other man shot at each other after engaging in a verbal altercation in the middle of the street. All of the events were captured on video surveillance cameras.

According to the release, Higgins faced enhanced sentencing due to his criminal history. 

According to court document database Judici, Higgins is set to face trial in December on another weapons charge.

— The Southern

Dennis Higgins

Higgins

 Provided by Carbondale Police Department
