Carbondale man gets 3 years on weapons, domestic battery charges

Jerrod D. Harris, 32, of Carbondale, was sentenced to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to unlawful use of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery, a Class 4 felony.
According to a news release from Jackson County State's Attorney Mike Carr, the charges stemmed from an incident on Nov. 6, when officers were called to an apartment complex on South Lewis Lane in Carbondale for a report of a domestic battery.
You have free articles remaining.
After arriving on the scene, officers found the victim, who said she had been punched, choked, manhandled and pistol-whipped by Harris. The release said officers observed injuries to the victim’s head and face, bruising around her throat and arms, and "goose egg"-sized bumps on her head from where she was beaten with the pistol.
Officers searched Harris' apartment and found a pistol that matched the description the victim had given, the release states.
Harris pleaded guilty Monday to the charges and was sentenced to three years in prison on the weapons charge, plus one year of mandatory supervised release, and one year in prison on the battery charge, plus four years of supervised release. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
— The Southern
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports