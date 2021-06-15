Carbondale man indicted on 8 felonies, including sexual assault of an elderly person

MURPHYSBORO — A Carbondale man has been indicted on multiple felony charges, including home invasion and aggravated sexual assault of a person over 60-years-old.

Kyle Locklear, 30, of Carbondale, was indicted May 20 on eight felony charges, according to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez.

He was indicted on four charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a person over the age of 60; two counts of home invasion; and one count each of unlawful restraint and residential burglary.

The charges stem from a May 1 home invasion.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 11:20 a.m. on May 1 to a residence just outside of Carbondale city limits in Jackson County, according to a news release.

Cervantez praised the work of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation and explained in the news release that the experience and training of the Sheriff’s Office was evident and on full display throughout the investigation.

The work was "first class," Cervantez told The Southern.

Cervantez said the offense occurred in May but said the suspect was seen in the neighborhood in January and confronted by neighbors.