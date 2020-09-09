Carbondale man sentenced for role in March home invasion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Carbondale man has been sentenced in Jackson County Court for his role in a home invasion and the sale of meth earlier this year.

A news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr’s office said Zachary O. Rennison, 29, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, to be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release, for the charge of home invasion, and four years for delivery of a controlled substance to be followed by two years of mandatory supervised release. The sentences are concurrent, meaning they are served simultaneously. The release said he had previously pleaded guilty to the charges.

The release said that Rennison and others on March 20 forced their way into a Carbondale home and restrained the homeowner after striking him with a bat. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of West Sycamore Street. They then stole from the home and fled. According to previous reporting by The Southern, the homeowner had minor injuries that did not require medical attention.