Carbondale man sentenced for role in March home invasion

A Carbondale man has been sentenced in Jackson County Court for his role in a home invasion and the sale of meth earlier this year.
A news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr’s office said Zachary O. Rennison, 29, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, to be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release, for the charge of home invasion, and four years for delivery of a controlled substance to be followed by two years of mandatory supervised release. The sentences are concurrent, meaning they are served simultaneously. The release said he had previously pleaded guilty to the charges.
The release said that Rennison and others on March 20 forced their way into a Carbondale home and restrained the homeowner after striking him with a bat. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of West Sycamore Street. They then stole from the home and fled. According to previous reporting by The Southern, the homeowner had minor injuries that did not require medical attention.
While Rennison has pleaded guilty, the three other suspects in the home invasion have jury trials scheduled for later this year. According to online court records database Judici, Jacob B. Mosely, 36, of Murphysboro, has a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 5. Jeremiah A. Akin, 30, of Benton, is also scheduled for an Oct. 5 jury trial. Valerie S. Stewart 29, of Carbondale, will go to trial Nov. 2 for her alleged role in the crime.
The Wednesday news release also said agents with the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group earlier this year opened an investigation into Rennison's activities selling meth. Between Feb. 3 and June 2, Rennison sold about four grams of meth to confidential sources, according to the release. After executing a search warrant on Rennison's home, officers found small quantities of meth and heroin.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.