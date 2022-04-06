Carbondale man sentenced prison for 2021 home invasion

CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man has been sentenced to prison time following a home invasion last year.

Nathan Bigham, 28, entered a peal of guilty on April 4 to a Class X felony offense of home invasion, according to a news release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Bigham was sentenced to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by an 18-month period of mandatory supervised release.

Bigham’s charges stem from a Dec. 8, 2021 incident.

On that day, officers from the Carbondale Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Billy Bryan Street after a homeowner called to report a man was breaking into their home, according to the news release.

Upon arrival, offices found Bigham fighting with one of the homeowners on the kitchen floor.

After a brief struggle with police Bigham was taken into custody.

The incident led to an injury as Bigham caused a laceration to the hand of one of the homeowners, according to the news release.

The investigation of Bigham’s case was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department, and Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark was responsible for the prosecution of Bigham.

