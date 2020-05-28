Carbondale man sentenced to 3 years for aggravated battery to a police officer

A Carbondale man will spend three years in state prison for aggravated battery to a police officer, according to a news release from Mike Carr, Jackson County state’s attorney.
Baheni Champion, 35, was sentenced Wednesday for two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, both Class 2 felonies. The sentences will run concurrently, and will be followed by a two-year period of mandatory supervised release.
The release says that on Sept. 15, Carbondale Police officers were dispatched to a report of criminal damage to property, where they located the suspect nearby. Champion was combative with the officers and spit in one officer’s face, and then used his shoulder to hit another officer in the mouth, the release states.
On Dec. 20, Champion entered pleas of guilty to the two charges and remained in jail awaiting his sentencing hearing, which was delayed until Wednesday because of court scheduling restrictions related to COVID-19.
— The Southern
