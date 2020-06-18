Carbondale man sentenced to 6 years for sexual assault

A Carbondale man will spend six years in state prison for criminal sexual assault.
Michael Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced Thursday in a news release that Charles M. Minor, 30, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty in January to criminal sexual assault.
The release states that on May 14, 2019, Carbondale Police responded to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale regarding a complaint of suspected criminal sexual assault to an unresponsive victim. An investigation led to the arrest of Minor, who was charged with committing an act of sexual penetration upon an individual who was unable to understand the nature of the act, the release states.
Minor's sentence is to be followed by a three-year to natural life period of mandatory supervised release, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.
— The Southern
