Carbondale man sentenced to more than 14 years for 2019 shooting

A Carbondale man convicted in December on weapons charges in connection to a 2019 shooting has been sentenced to more than 14 years in state prison.

According to a Thursday news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Mike Carr, Ricky D. Richardson, 33, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 14.5 years in prison on the charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm and eight years on a charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon. The sentences are to be served concurrently. Richardson will serve two years of mandatory supervised release after his prison term.

As previously reported in The Southern, Richardson’s charges stem from an incident on June 24, 2019 in which he entered the Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale and threatened to shoot one of the employees. After leaving, Richardson later found the employee, who was driving home, at the intersection of North Bridge and West Owens streets, and fired from his car one round from a .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

The round missed its target and came to rest in a residence, where no one was harmed. After firing, the weapon fell apart, the slide landing in the road. Richardson then fled the area, The Southern previously reported