Carbondale man threatened people with a knife, police say

CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man was arrested after allegedly threatening people with a knife, stealing from a business, and forcing his way into another person's vehicle Friday.

Troy Johnson, 58, was arrested and charged with one count each of aggravated assault, resisting a peace officer, criminal trespassing to vehicle and retail theft, police said.

Police responded to a business at 5:42 p.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of East Main Street in reference to the threat.

Upon arrival officers located Johnson allegedly exiting a vehicle in the parking lot of the business still holding a knife, police said.

Officers order Johnson to drop the knife and he did, police said.

However, Johnson then allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was apprehended shortly by police, police said.

During the arrest, officers found that Johnson was allegedly in possession of items stolen from a nearby business and that he had entered an occupied vehicle without the consent of the driver or passenger, police said.

Johnson was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. They can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

