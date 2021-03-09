 Skip to main content
Carbondale man turns himself in after shots fired incident
Carbondale

Carbondale man turns himself in after shots fired incident

A Carbondale man is in custody after turning himself in to authorities Monday.

Jalen Cobb, 27, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department.

Cobb turned himself in to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Monday in reference to a report of aggravated discharge of a firearm Feb. 25 in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street.

Officers responded around 7:10 p.m. Feb. 25 to the 200 block of East Sycamore Street to reports of shots fired.

Cobb was identified as a suspect and his car was described to police, the department said. 

Officers later located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop where they did not find Cobb but Courtney Hunter, 21, of Danville, and Jajuan Smith, 22, of Carbondale, were arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

