Carbondale man turns himself in after shots fired incident

A Carbondale man is in custody after turning himself in to authorities Monday.

Jalen Cobb, 27, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department.

Cobb turned himself in to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Monday in reference to a report of aggravated discharge of a firearm Feb. 25 in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street.

Officers responded around 7:10 p.m. Feb. 25 to the 200 block of East Sycamore Street to reports of shots fired.

Cobb was identified as a suspect and his car was described to police, the department said.

Officers later located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop where they did not find Cobb but Courtney Hunter, 21, of Danville, and Jajuan Smith, 22, of Carbondale, were arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.