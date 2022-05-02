 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carbondale officers investigate early morning Saturday shots fired call

CARBONDALE — Police are investigating after responding to a report of a fight in progress at about 2:16 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue, according to a department news release.

Carbondale officers responded quickly and determined that suspects had already fled the area, police said.

During their investigation of the fight, officers heard multiple shots fired from the 200 block of West College Street, police said.

Officers responded and found the suspects had again fled the area.

No injuries or property damage related to the incident were reported, according to the news release.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

