Carbondale officers recognized for life-saving efforts

Reno said when officers did not hear or see an ambulance coming because they were all out on other calls, they got creative.

Reno said Yost and Saleh decided to place the gunshot victim in the bed of the pickup truck and transport him to the hospital themselves.

Yost drove the truck — lent to them by someone on the scene — while Saleh performed CPR in the bed of the truck.

Reno said this typically goes against the department’s policy of moving victims.

“As it turned out, that was absolutely the best decision,” he said. “It was literally a critical, potentially life-or-death decision.”

Officers discovered two other victims who were later released from the hospital after treatment.

It is not the policy of the department to release the names of victims, but Reno did provide some details. He said two of the victims were 26-year-old men from Carbondale. One of them is the victim in critical condition. The third victim is a 25-year-old man from Murphysboro.

