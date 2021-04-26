Carbondale officers recognized for life-saving efforts

CARBONDALE — The city of Carbondale recognized three of its police officers Monday after their quick thinking likely saved a shooting victim earlier this month.
Officers Haled Saleh and Dylan Yost, as well as Sgt. Timothy Lomax, were recognized Monday by city officials for their efforts to save a person’s life after they had been shot at an alleged pop-up party on Cherry Street.
In a message to The Southern on Monday, Interim Chief Stan Reno said there is still no suspect information to release. However, he said the shooting victim is still recovering from their injuries.
The call came at about 2:45 a.m. April 11 and Yost responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of West Cherry Street.
Reno said loud arguing could be heard allegedly coming from a party in a vacant house on the block. While waiting for other officers to arrive, Reno said Yost heard gunshots.
“When he hears the gunshots (he) goes ahead and he races toward the residence,” Reno said.
After finding the victim outside and unresponsive, Yost — with the help of Saleh — decided it would be best to use fabric stretcher and move the victim to the road. That way, an ambulance could more quickly transport him to the hospital.
Reno said when officers did not hear or see an ambulance coming because they were all out on other calls, they got creative.
Reno said Yost and Saleh decided to place the gunshot victim in the bed of the pickup truck and transport him to the hospital themselves.
Yost drove the truck — lent to them by someone on the scene — while Saleh performed CPR in the bed of the truck.
Reno said this typically goes against the department’s policy of moving victims.
“As it turned out, that was absolutely the best decision,” he said. “It was literally a critical, potentially life-or-death decision.”
Officers discovered two other victims who were later released from the hospital after treatment.
It is not the policy of the department to release the names of victims, but Reno did provide some details. He said two of the victims were 26-year-old men from Carbondale. One of them is the victim in critical condition. The third victim is a 25-year-old man from Murphysboro.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call CPD at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
