Carbondale officials say outgoing Police Chief Grubbs leaves legacy of professionalism

Community engagement is another part of Grubbs' legacy. Henry said that's something that has increasing value.

“We need all the contact we can get from our citizens with the police department,” he said.

In his talks with The Southern, Grubbs has reiterated time and again the need for the department to be known in the community, not existing in an ivory tower. This has meant his attending civic meetings of all kinds and taking time to be available.

Carbondale Branch NAACP President Linda Flowers said this is something she has appreciated about Grubbs. She said that although he may not have always taken the kind of action she and the NAACP had hoped, it was good to have access to him in his position.

Reflecting on his nearly three decades in law enforcement, Grubbs said the advice he has given his officers is the same that he has tried to give to his own children.

“Always try to do your best to do the right thing, even when doing the right thing isn’t the easiest or most popular,” Grubbs said.

In his time as chief, Grubbs said he has tried to honor the hard work of the officers and administrators that came before him.