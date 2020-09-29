Carbondale officials say outgoing Police Chief Grubbs leaves legacy of professionalism

CARBONDALE — As city leaders and elected officials reflect on his years of service and retirement, professionalism is a word almost all used to describe the legacy of Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs.
Grubbs announced last month his plans to retire. Wednesday is his final day on the job. In a letter to the community and to his officers, he said he was proud of his team, and asked the community to continue to support its police department.
“I don’t know that we’ll find somebody just like him,” Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry said of Grubbs’ retirement and finding his replacement.
Grubbs has worked as a member of the Carbondale Police Department for nearly 30 years and became chief in 2015 after serving about a year as interim chief after Jody O’Guinn was terminated in August of 2014.
Reflecting on his time working with Grubbs, Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams said Grubbs has pushed the department forward in how it presents itself to the community.
“Carbondale has always prided itself in having a very professional police department and I think Jeff has not only continued that (but improved it),” Williams said.
Henry echoed this.
“I think he brought a very high degree of professionalism to the chief’s position,” Henry said.
Community engagement is another part of Grubbs' legacy. Henry said that's something that has increasing value.
“We need all the contact we can get from our citizens with the police department,” he said.
In his talks with The Southern, Grubbs has reiterated time and again the need for the department to be known in the community, not existing in an ivory tower. This has meant his attending civic meetings of all kinds and taking time to be available.
Carbondale Branch NAACP President Linda Flowers said this is something she has appreciated about Grubbs. She said that although he may not have always taken the kind of action she and the NAACP had hoped, it was good to have access to him in his position.
Reflecting on his nearly three decades in law enforcement, Grubbs said the advice he has given his officers is the same that he has tried to give to his own children.
“Always try to do your best to do the right thing, even when doing the right thing isn’t the easiest or most popular,” Grubbs said.
In his time as chief, Grubbs said he has tried to honor the hard work of the officers and administrators that came before him.
“They set the foundation for what the department ultimately has become today,” he said. Grubbs added that at each turn he has tried to make improvements based on local and national conversations about the expectation of policing. He said he’s tried to build a department others can look to as an example of excellence.
“Certainly we’ve strived to be a leader in law enforcement,” Grubbs said.
Ultimately, Grubbs said, he is leaving a department he is proud of. He said the transition into retirement won’t be easy — he said the Carbondale Police Department will always be part of who he is. But some parts won’t be hard to leave.
“It won’t be hard to leave behind the tragedies,” Grubbs said. He also said that he’s not sure what it will be like to be retired — he said he’s never had more than a week off at one time in nearly 30 years, save maybe when his children were born.
As for who will fill Grubbs’ shoes, that’s still being worked out. Deputy Chief Stan Reno has been named interim chief beginning when Grubbs formally leaves his post on Wednesday. As to how the city plans to proceed, Williams said that’s still up in the air.
“There’s not a leadership crisis right now,” Williams said. Henry agreed, and said the department is in good hands until the city makes a formal hire.
“We’re not in a rush because Chief Grubbs’ legacy is there, it’s built into the department,” Henry said.
As for what they’d like to see in a new chief, they said that, too, will be a point of discussion in the coming weeks and months.
“I think that Jeff has set a pretty high standard in terms of what our expectations are going to be of the next police chief,” Williams said.
Flowers said she wants to see a new chief continue some of what Grubbs put in place, and more of it.
As scrutiny has again been put on the way police interact with minority communities, a look at regional police racial demographic data shows many Southern Illinois law enforcement agencies have a long way to go to reflect the communities they serve.
“I would like to see our new chief continue in terms of reaching out more to the community and having more community involvement and most certainly more community input,” she said, adding that greater department diversity is another area she’d like to see improve.
Because of the downturn in tax revenue caused by COVID-19, the city is looking for ways to save money in the short term, and holding off on hiring a new chief for a few months is one way they can do that, Williams said.
Williams said between now and the end of the year, the city will finalize how it plans to proceed in choosing a new chief, with the process likely beginning after the new year. He said given the national conversation about law enforcement and criminal justice, there is a lot of thought that needs to go into this next step.
“We really have to re-evaluate what policing means to us and what it needs to look like going forward,” Williams said.
