Carbondale Police ask for help finding missing Chicago teen

Carbondale Police are searching for a Chicago teen who recently arrived in Carbondale.
According to a Thursday news release from the Carbondale Police Department, Rakim J. Verner, 18, left Chicago June 23 on an Amtrak train and sent a suicidal text message to his parents. The release said Verner was last seen at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday walking southbound along U.S. 51 near Southern Illinois University.
The release said Verner was last seen wearing a green T-Shirt, dark pants, white tennis shoes and eyeglasses and was carrying a sling bag over his back.
Anyone with information about Verner is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. Carbondale police are assisting Chicago police in what they call an active investigation.
— The Southern
