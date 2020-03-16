Carbondale Police change procedures amid COVID-19 concerns

In response to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, the Carbondale Police Department announced it would be changing its handling of non-emergency calls.

In a news release sent Monday, the police department said it would “assign an officer to obtain the information for the police report over the telephone instead of providing a physical response by a police officer.”

The release said the criteria for this response would be crimes that previously occurred, where a suspect is no longer present and where there is no imminent threat to personal safety.

The news release also encouraged the public not to travel to the police department but instead to call in non-emergency incidents by phone to 618-457-3200.

The release also said callers to 911 were encouraged to tell dispatchers if anyone on the scene has flu or COVID-19 symptoms.

The police department will also be suspending “scheduled attendance at all group meetings, cancelling all public programming and public meetings scheduled at the police department, as well as non-criminal fingerprinting services and car seat installations until further notice.”

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.