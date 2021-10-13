Carbondale police investigate armed robbery, home invasion

Carbondale police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Tuesday evening on West Main Street.

Police responded to the scene around 9:20 p.m. and determined the suspect was Corey M. Williams, 32, of Carbondale.

The investigation revealed the suspect entered the room, where the victim was staying, displayed a firearm and demanded property. The suspect took property from the victim and fired a single shot, causing damage to property, according to a release from police.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is encouraged to call the police.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.

