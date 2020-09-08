 Skip to main content
Carbondale police investigate early Tuesday shooting
Jackson County

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, according to a news release from the department. Police received a report of shots fired at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Beveridge Street, the release states.

A residence in the 500 block of South Poplar Street was damaged by bullets, according to the release. Police said there is no suspect information to release as of Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

— The Southern

Tags

