Carbondale police investigate robbery, shooting

Carbondale Police Department is investigating after a person was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the leg on Sunday night.
According to a news release from the department, officers responded to the 500 block of South University Avenue at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The investigation indicated three male acquaintances of the victim unlawfully entered the victim's apartment, and robbed the victim at gunpoint. One of the three battered the victim and shot the victim in the leg, according to the release.
The victim's injury was not life-threatening, police said, and the victim was treated at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and released.
Police did not release any information about the suspects, but asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 618-457-3200.
— The Southern
