Carbondale police investigate Saturday shooting that injured 2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that injured two people.

According to a Monday news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of West High Street at approximately 2:49 a.m. Saturday in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers learned two victims with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening had arrived at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Officers learned unknown suspects fired several shots from a black vehicle toward a vehicle occupied by the victims, according to the release. The suspect vehicle left the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers Carbondale-SIU anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677. Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of explorecarbondale.com.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, police said.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.