 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carbondale police investigate Saturday shooting that injured 2
0 comments
Carbondale

Carbondale police investigate Saturday shooting that injured 2

{{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that injured two people.

According to a Monday news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of West High Street at approximately 2:49 a.m. Saturday in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers learned two victims with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening had arrived at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Officers learned unknown suspects fired several shots from a black vehicle toward a vehicle occupied by the victims, according to the release. The suspect vehicle left the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers Carbondale-SIU anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677. Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of explorecarbondale.com.

The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, police said.

— The Southern 

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant proposes to reopen and repurpose Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News