Carbondale police investigate shooting; no injuries
0 comments
Jackson County

Carbondale police investigate shooting; no injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting. No one was injured and no property was damaged, according to a statement from the police department.

According to a Carbondale Police Department news release, officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the the 900 block of North Marion Street. The investigation indicates several shots were fired, and officers believe the incident is related to a dispute among acquaintances, according to the release. 

Police said the suspects were described as two Black males who fled the area in a black two-door vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime/Courts

Illinois man freed after 2008 murder conviction gets vacated

An Illinois man is free after getting his 2008 murder conviction vacated following new evidence that revealed he was not responsible for the death of his infant son, partly because of efforts from a group in the state that’s cleared more than a dozen people wrongfully convicted of crimes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant proposes to reopen and repurpose Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News