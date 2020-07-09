Carbondale police investigate shooting; no injuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale Police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting. No one was injured and no property was damaged, according to a statement from the police department.

According to a Carbondale Police Department news release, officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the the 900 block of North Marion Street. The investigation indicates several shots were fired, and officers believe the incident is related to a dispute among acquaintances, according to the release.

Police said the suspects were described as two Black males who fled the area in a black two-door vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

The Southern

