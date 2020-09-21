Carbondale Police investigate Sunday night shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting that happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday night; no injuries were reported in connection to the shooting, but police said Monday that several shots were fired.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to the area of South Wall and East Mill streets in response to a report of shots fired. During the investigation, officers learned several shots were fired in the 200 block of North Wall Street, which damaged a residence. Police said a white vehicle was seen fleeing south on Wall Street at a high rate of speed.

A few moments later, police said, shots were fired between occupants of the white vehicle and a black Dodge Charger in the 700 block of South Wall Street.

No injuries were reported, according to the news release. Police said Monday morning there is no suspect information to provide. Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

— The Southern

