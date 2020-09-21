 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carbondale Police investigate Sunday night shooting
0 comments
Jackson County

Carbondale Police investigate Sunday night shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale Police are investigating a shooting that happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday night; no injuries were reported in connection to the shooting, but police said Monday that several shots were fired.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to the area of South Wall and East Mill streets in response to a report of shots fired. During the investigation, officers learned several shots were fired in the 200 block of North Wall Street, which damaged a residence. Police said a white vehicle was seen fleeing south on Wall Street at a high rate of speed.

A few moments later, police said, shots were fired between occupants of the white vehicle and a black Dodge Charger in the 700 block of South Wall Street.

No injuries were reported, according to the news release. Police said Monday morning there is no suspect information to provide. Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant proposes to reopen and repurpose Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News