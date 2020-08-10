You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting of a residence
0 comments

Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting of a residence

{{featured_button_text}}

A Carbondale residence was struck by gunfire early Monday morning. 

The Carbondale Police Department said officers responded at 12:42 a.m. to the 400 block of South Beveridge after receiving a report of shots fired. 

On the scene, officers learned the shots struck a residence, which caused damage to the structure. 

The incident did not result in personal injuries, according to a news release from the department. 

Police have no suspects at this time, but encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the police department at 618-457-3200. Individuals with information may also contact Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677, or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.

Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of the Carbondale Police Department's website. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

— Molly Parker

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bryant proposes to reopen and repurpose Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News