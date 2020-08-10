Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting of a residence

A Carbondale residence was struck by gunfire early Monday morning.
The Carbondale Police Department said officers responded at 12:42 a.m. to the 400 block of South Beveridge after receiving a report of shots fired.
On the scene, officers learned the shots struck a residence, which caused damage to the structure.
The incident did not result in personal injuries, according to a news release from the department.
Police have no suspects at this time, but encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the police department at 618-457-3200. Individuals with information may also contact Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677, or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.
Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of the Carbondale Police Department's website.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
— Molly Parker
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.