Carbondale Police investigating homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person is dead after a shooting Monday in Carbondale, according to a news release from the city.

At about 6:22 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue in reference to shots fired, found a gunshot victim and attempted life resuscitation measures, the release states. The victim was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, and is not being identified at this time.

The suspects are described as four Black males, and they fled from the area in a black four-door Dodge Charger, the release said.

Carbondale Police also said in the release that the fatal shooting is related to another incident earlier Monday, when officers responded at about 3:34 p.m. to the 900 block of North Almond Street in response to shots fired. No one was injured and no property was damaged as a result of the gunshots.

Carbondale Police said in the release that both shootings are related and involved the same acquaintances in the ongoing dispute. The investigations into both cases are currently active and ongoing.

Have you seen these missing children?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0