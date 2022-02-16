Carbondale police joins Ring's neighborhood security camera safety program

CARBONDALE― The city's police department has joined the neighbors public safety service to allow citizens to share footage recorded from home security cameras.
The service, provided by Ring, is free and allows citizens to anonymously share photos and video from a crime or incident with neighbors and police to assist in an investigation, according to a release by the city.
The application is available to the public and does not require the use of a Ring home security device.
To use the service, according to the city:
Download the free Neighbors app on iOS, Android, and FireOS devices.
Once downloaded, users can join their neighborhood to share public safety information using video, photos, and text-only posts.
Residents can customize alerts and updates from their neighbors and the Carbondale Police Department.
User profiles are anonymous and residents determine what content to share and whether they want to engage with others. The Police Department does not have the ability to determine who has cameras or determine the source of the video unless the information is provided voluntarily.
To report a crime or request assistance from the Carbondale Police Department, call 911 in an emergency or 618-549-COPS for a non-emergency.