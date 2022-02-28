 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carbondale police requesting assistance in finding missing adult

Jessica Chaney

Jessica Chaney was described by police as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.  

 Provided

CARBONDALE — Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing adult.

Jessica Chaney, 33, was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. on Feb. 17 in the 500 block of South Washington Street, police said in a Monday news release. 

She was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 26.  

Chaney was described by police as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.  

The investigation is currently active.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chaney should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. 

