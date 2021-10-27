 Skip to main content
Carbondale Police search for suspects in shooting

CARBONDALE — Police are searching for individuals who may have been involved with a shooting Sunday night. 

At approximately 7:50 p.m., Carbondale Police officers responded to the area of South Rawlings and West Freeman Street in reference to reports of shots fired, according to a news release by the department.

A witness reported seeing a teenage male with a slim build, without a shirt running north on South Rawlings Street from West Freeman Street after the shots were fired.  A second witness reported seeing two unknown males running north on South Rawlings from West Freeman, according to the release.

Officers did not locate anyone injured, but they did locate property damage to a residence, the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.  The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

— The Southern

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice.

