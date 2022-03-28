 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Carbondale police searching for suspect in Sunday shooting

  • 0

CARBONDALE – Carbondale police are investigating a Sunday shooting that led to property damage.

At 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of South Poplar Street in reference to a report of shots fired call.

When police arrived they found the suspects had already left the area, police said.

At about 9:20 a.m. police returned to the scene and learned one round had struck a residence, causing damage.

No injuries were discovered as a result of the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police department at (618) 549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Corsica protests: Anger at police following death of nationalist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News