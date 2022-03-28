Carbondale police searching for suspect in Sunday shooting

CARBONDALE – Carbondale police are investigating a Sunday shooting that led to property damage.

At 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of South Poplar Street in reference to a report of shots fired call.

When police arrived they found the suspects had already left the area, police said.

At about 9:20 a.m. police returned to the scene and learned one round had struck a residence, causing damage.

No injuries were discovered as a result of the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police department at (618) 549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

