Carbondale police searching for suspect in Sunday shooting

CARBONDALE – Carbondale police are investigating a Sunday shooting that led to property damage.
At 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of South Poplar Street in reference to a report of shots fired call.
When police arrived they found the suspects had already left the area, police said.
At about 9:20 a.m. police returned to the scene and learned one round had struck a residence, causing damage.
No injuries were discovered as a result of the incident, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police department at (618) 549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.
