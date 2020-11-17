 Skip to main content
Carbondale police seek 2 suspects in mugging
Carbondale Police are seeking information in a Monday night mugging.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded around 11:54 p.m. Monday to the 800 block of East College Street in reference to an alleged robbery. Officers learned a suspect allegedly lured the victim to the rear of a building, where one of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.

The news release said the victim gave the alleged suspect his property and fled the area. One suspect was described in the release as a Black female with a light complexion, in her 20s with black, red and blond braids that extended down to her waist and fake enlarged eyelashes. She was wearing a gray hoodie, red sweatpants and gray shoes. The other suspect was described as a Black male in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build, wearing a white disposable surgical mask and a solid black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

