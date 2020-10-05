Carbondale Police seek information about 2 weekend shootings

Carbondale Police are seeking information about two shooting incidents — one on Friday and one on Sunday.

A Monday news release from the Carbondale Police department said officers responded around 2:13 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of North Marion Street in response to reports of shots fired. The release said officers learned unknown suspects fired shots in the area from a moving vehicle, which struck a house in the area.

Another Monday news release from the department said officers responded around 9:33 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of East Snider Street. The report said officers learned unknown suspects fired shots in the area from a moving vehicle, which struck another motor vehicle in the area.

According to the CPD release, the suspect vehicle in the Snider Street shooting is described as a white Kia, possibly an Optima.

No injuries have been reported in relation to either incident. Police said there was no suspect information to provide.

Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

— The Southern

