Carbondale Police seek information about Thursday robbery
Carbondale

Carbondale Police seek information about Thursday robbery

Officers are seeking information regarding a Thursday robbery in Carbondale.

According to a Friday news release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of East Walnut Street at around 5:35 p.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.

After investigating, officers learned that the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim and a struggle between the two ensued. The release said during the struggle, the suspect allegedly stole property from the victim and fled on foot. The suspect was described as a black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

