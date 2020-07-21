Carbondale Police seek information from gunshot incident

Carbondale Police are seeking information about two suspects who were involved in an incident Tuesday morning.
A news release sent Tuesday from the Carbondale Police Department said at about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in reference to a call for shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned of a disturbance during a social gathering between acquaintances.
According to the release, Samuel T. White, 31, damaged property and battered two people before an unknown Black male, accompanying White, fired a single shot in the air. Afterward, the two allegedly left in what was possibly a white Dodge Caravan. The release said there were no reported injuries as a result of the gunshot.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects are asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200.
