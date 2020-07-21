Carbondale Police seek information from gunshot incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale Police are seeking information about two suspects who were involved in an incident Tuesday morning.

A news release sent Tuesday from the Carbondale Police Department said at about 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in reference to a call for shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned of a disturbance during a social gathering between acquaintances.

According to the release, Samuel T. White, 31, damaged property and battered two people before an unknown Black male, accompanying White, fired a single shot in the air. Afterward, the two allegedly left in what was possibly a white Dodge Caravan. The release said there were no reported injuries as a result of the gunshot.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects are asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200.

— The Southern

