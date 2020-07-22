You are the owner of this article.
Carbondale Police seek information in second Tuesday shooting
Jackson County

Carbondale Police seek information in second Tuesday shooting

Carbondale Police are seeking information about a second shooting Tuesday.

A news release from CPD said officers responded at about 9:14 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of East Grand Avenue. The release said they found damage to two vehicles as a result of the shots fired and learned that the suspects had already fled the area.

There were no reported injuries, according to the report. The release said there is not any suspect information at this time.

This was the second shooting Tuesday, following a call around 2 a.m. to South Lewis Lane. No injuries were reported in that incident, either.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

