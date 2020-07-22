Carbondale Police seek information in second Tuesday shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale Police are seeking information about a second shooting Tuesday.

A news release from CPD said officers responded at about 9:14 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of East Grand Avenue. The release said they found damage to two vehicles as a result of the shots fired and learned that the suspects had already fled the area.

There were no reported injuries, according to the report. The release said there is not any suspect information at this time.

This was the second shooting Tuesday, following a call around 2 a.m. to South Lewis Lane. No injuries were reported in that incident, either.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

— The Southern

