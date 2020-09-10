Carbondale police seek information in Thursday shooting that damaged a home

Carbondale police are seeking information about a shooting that damaged a house early Thursday.
According to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded at about 12:26 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of East Birch Street in reference to a report of shots fired. During the initial investigation, officers learned that an unknown number of suspects fired shots in the area, striking a residence in that block, causing damage. No injuries were reported, police said.
Police said Thursday there was no suspect information to provide. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the CPD at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.
— The Southern
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
