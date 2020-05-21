Carbondale Police seek information on Thursday shooting

Carbondale Police responded early Thursday to gunshots fired on North Robert A. Stalls Avenue.
A news release from the Carbondale Police Department sent Thursday said officers responded at about 12:50 a.m. to calls of shots fired in the 700 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue. When they arrived, they found an unnamed victim who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The release said the victim declined medical treatment. A vehicle was damaged in the incident as well.
The news release said the victim was not being named and that there was no suspect information to release, either.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677, or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.
— The Southern
