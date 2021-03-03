 Skip to main content
Carbondale Police seek information on Tuesday shots fired incident
Carbondale

Carbondale Police seek information on Tuesday shots fired incident

Carbondale Police are seeking information about shots fired Tuesday on Cherry Street.

A news release from Carbondale Police Department said at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of West Cherry Street. The release said responding officers found gunfire damage to a residence. No injuries were reported, police said.

According to the release, witnesses provided several descriptions of possible suspect vehicles involved, including an orange sports car, a dark blue or black car and a bright red car occupied by a male firing a handgun out of the window.

The incident is being investigated and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

