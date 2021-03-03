Carbondale Police seek information on Tuesday shots fired incident

Carbondale Police are seeking information about shots fired Tuesday on Cherry Street.

A news release from Carbondale Police Department said at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of West Cherry Street. The release said responding officers found gunfire damage to a residence. No injuries were reported, police said.

According to the release, witnesses provided several descriptions of possible suspect vehicles involved, including an orange sports car, a dark blue or black car and a bright red car occupied by a male firing a handgun out of the window.

The incident is being investigated and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

