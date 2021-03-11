 Skip to main content
Carbondale police seek public's help after shooting leaves one injured
Carbondale police seek public's help after shooting leaves one injured

police file
Getty Images

CARBONDALE — Police are seeking the public's help after a shooting late Wednesday night in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street. 

Carbondale officers were dispatched at 11:09 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired in area.

There, officers learned a gunshot victim arrived at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated and released.

The victim’s vehicle was also damaged as a result of the gunfire.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.

