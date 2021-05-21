 Skip to main content
Carbondale police seek public's help as they investigate Thursday shooting
Carbondale police seek public's help as they investigate Thursday shooting

The Carbondale Police Department is seeking information about a Thursday shooting on Beveridge Street.

Officers responded at 8:44 p.m. Thursday to the 500 block of South Beveridge Street to reports of shots fired, according to a department news release.

After arriving, officers found a victim who had non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital by an acquaintance, the report stated. 

A suspect fired multiple gunshots followed by witnesses seeing a silver, four-door car fleeing the scene, indicating the incident involves known acquaintances, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

— The Southern

