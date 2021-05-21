Carbondale police seek public's help as they investigate Thursday shooting

The Carbondale Police Department is seeking information about a Thursday shooting on Beveridge Street.
Officers responded at 8:44 p.m. Thursday to the 500 block of South Beveridge Street to reports of shots fired, according to a department news release.
After arriving, officers found a victim who had non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital by an acquaintance, the report stated.
Support Local Journalism
A suspect fired multiple gunshots followed by witnesses seeing a silver, four-door car fleeing the scene, indicating the incident involves known acquaintances, investigators said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
— The Southern
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.